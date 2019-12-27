Channing Tatum Is on a Dating App After Breaking Up With Jessie J & His Bio Is Low-Key Cringe

Start swiping, people! Channing Tatum is on the dating app Raya after his breakup from Jessie J, and his bio is low-key cringe. A source told E! News that the Magic Mike star, 39, has been on Raya, a celebrity-only dating app, for the past “few weeks” as he transitions from a relationship to being a single man.

“He’s been on Raya for a few weeks. He would love to be dating someone and is not shy about it,” the insider said. “He wants to have fun again and he doesn’t care if he meets someone online, a set up or just walking down the street.” The source added, “A friend suggested Raya and he felt like he had nothing to lose by joining.”

As for what’s on his profile, a source told Us Weekly that Tatum’s bio references his stripper past, which was the inspiration for his films Magic Mike and Magic Mike 2. “And yes, I used to be a stripper. Sorry,” his profile reads, according to Us Weekly. The magazine also reports that the Dear John star’s profile song is “Brown Sugar” by D’Angelo.

News of Tatum’s Raya profile come a week after sources confirmed that he and Jessie J, 37, had split after almost a year of dating. A source told People that the couple broke up because of long distance. “Channing and Jessie have different priorities and focuses that don’t really align,” the insider said. “They had a fun relationship, but it just didn’t work out. Channing needs to be in L.A. a lot so he can spend time with Everly. Jessie prefers England. They are still friendly though.”

Everly, of course, is Tatum’s 6-year-old daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. The couple, who met on the set of Step Up in 2006, split in 2018 after nine years of marriage. In the end, both parties have found happiness. Dewan is currently expecting her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee. As for Tatum, well, from the looks of it, he’s having fun with this dating app thing. Raya users, now is your chance to score a date with Magic Mike himself.