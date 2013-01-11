Channeling the ’80s: Some Of Our Favorite #MyCarrieStyle Submissions (Plus, Still A Chance To Win $500!)

Last week, we enlisted our readers to submit their Carrie-inspired style to celebrate the CW’s new TV series “The Carrie Diaries” based on the best-selling prequel to “Sex and the City.” With hundreds of submissions to date— everything from tulle tutus to ’80s-esque hair—we invite you to check out the looks above, get inspired, and make sure to upload your photo for a chance to score a $500 cash gift card to help you splurge on your next fabulous wardrobe item!
Check out The Carrie Diaries Series Premiere Jan 14 Mondays 8/7c on the CW, plus, watch the trailer and get the inside scoop on what the cast had to say about Sex and the City here.
How to enter:
1. Follow @StyleCaster and @thecw on Instagram.
2. Take a picture of yourself in your best Carrie inspired outfit and post it to Instagram.
3. Tag @StyleCaster @thecw and #MyCarrieStyle in your photo’s description.
*Contest ends on January 14, 2013. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winner will be contacted via Instagram.
For more information on our relationship with The CW: cmp.ly/3
We love how @caitlinryan33 put this outfit together. It's fun and flirty, yet sophisticated at the same time.
@1ms_mj shows us that crazy hair isn't always a bad thing. Add a bright lip and you're good to go!
@britiland pairs a fringe, backless dress with killer ankle-spiked pumps.
Black and white is classic but @_thebrunetteone shows us that a bright-colored chunky necklace can be a great addition to any outfit.
@ninacortes proves that great Carrie-inspired style can happen anywhere, even the NYC subway platform.
Style blogger Jessica Sturdy of @bowsandsequins pairs a modernized black tutu with a button up top (check out the leather cuff details!).
@nycpretty blogger Christine Bibbo Herr gives us a flashback to her fun and colorful evening attire.
@duboiscaitlin sports a leopard print sweater over a ruffle white skirt.
@reyesrachel takes advantage of her surrounding and struts her chic winter look down the streets of Downtown Los Angeles.
@marisarose90 pairs a bright blue pair of pumps with a gorgeous white ballerina tulle.
Don't forget to Instagram your Carrie Diaries style to @StyleCaster and @thecw with the hasthag #MyCarrieStyle for a chance to win. But hurry! Contest ends on January 14.