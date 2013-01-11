Channeling the ’80s: Some Of Our Favorite #MyCarrieStyle Submissions (Plus, Still A Chance To Win $500!)

Last week, we enlisted our readers to submit their Carrie-inspired style to celebrate the CW’s new TV series “The Carrie Diaries” based on the best-selling prequel to “Sex and the City.” With hundreds of submissions to date— everything from tulle tutus to ’80s-esque hair—we invite you to check out the looks above, get inspired, and make sure to upload your photo for a chance to score a $500 cash gift card to help you splurge on your next fabulous wardrobe item!

Check out The Carrie Diaries Series Premiere Jan 14 Mondays 8/7c on the CW, plus, watch the trailer and get the inside scoop on what the cast had to say about Sex and the City here.

How to enter:

1. Follow @StyleCaster and @thecw on Instagram.

2. Take a picture of yourself in your best Carrie inspired outfit and post it to Instagram.

3. Tag @StyleCaster @thecw and #MyCarrieStyle in your photo’s description.

*Contest ends on January 14, 2013. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winner will be contacted via Instagram.

For more information on our relationship with The CW: cmp.ly/3