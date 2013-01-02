Channeling The ’80s: Instagram #MyCarrieStyle For A Chance To Win $500!

Just about every girl remembers Carrie Bradshaw’s inspirational outfits from the Sex and The City TV series. There’s the iconic opening shot of Sarah Jessica Parker on the streets of New York City in a pale pink ballerina skirt (where she ultimately gets splashed by a puddle of water), and her silver Versace dress in Paris as she waits for her Russian artist lover, Aleksandr Petrovsky, to sweep her off her feet (which never ends up happening) in the 2000s.

This January, The CW is bringing the series of books written by Candace Bushnell to life with The Carrie Diaries. To celebrate the new TV series based on the best-selling prequel to “Sex and the City,” we’re calling all StyleCasters to show off their young Carrie-inspired style for a chance to win a $500 cash gift card! And to get the creative juices flowing, we’ve compiled some of the character’s best ’80s looks in the slideshow above.

Whether or not your inspiration stems from the decade of technicolor tops, acid washed jeans, or high-waisted skinny pants, we want to see your Carrie style!

Be sure to check out the Series Premiere Jan 14 Mondays 8/7c on The CW, plus, watch the trailer and get the inside scoop on what the cast had to say about Sex and the City here.

How to enter:

1. Follow @StyleCaster and @thecw on Instagram.

2. Take a picture of yourself in your best Carrie inspired outfit and post it to Instagram.

3. Tag @StyleCaster @thecw and #MyCarrieStyle in your photo’s description.

*Contest ends on January 14, 2013. Must be 18 years or older to enter. Winner will be contacted via Instagram.

