WWD reports today that Karl Lagerfeld is headed to Moscow on Wednesday to show his “Paris-Moscow” themed pre-fall collection for Chanel. After the encore presentation of the runway show, there will be a party to celebrate the launch of a Chanel pop-up shop at Moscow super-boutique Podium. Then, to top it off, Chanel will be showing upcoming movie “Coco Chanel and Igor Stravinsky” at the Moscow Arts Festival.

Time to book some tickets to Moscow.