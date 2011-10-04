Chanel SS 2012: Karl Lagerfeld Kills It, Again

All hail the wondrous Karl Lagerfeld! Just when you think he can’t top his previous seasons, he does. The spring/summer 2012 Chanel presentation in Paris is the most beautiful, delicate and wearable collection I have seen throughout this season’s fashion month. Every piece has a thoughtful cut and silhouette, breathing a sense of luxury and high fashion into each garment. Yet every look that came down the runway was created with the wearer in mind. The show spoke to my modern female sensibilities, instantly causing me to fall in love with the entire aesthetic.

The runway show was staged with an underwater theme. Surrounded by pure white, the clothes shone, mimicking the effect of vibrant ocean life. Florence Welch of Florence + The Machine made a cameo performance during the presentation, highlighting just the contemporary, cutting-edge woman that Lagerfeld is designing for. At the end, the king of fashion took a lap with Florence and his models, soaking in the love and adoration of the A-list audience, including Uma Thurman and Jared Leto.

Photos courtesy of imaxtree.