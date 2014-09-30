Chanel Spring 2015: A Feminist Protest, Gisele Bündchen, and Two Jenners

Longtime Chanel Creative Director Karl Lagerfeld followed up his grocery store-themed Fall 2014 collection, with a spring spectacle that was one part fashion show, and one part feminist protest.

The runway opened with military-inspired garb and long, lean silhouettes recalling the 1970s, and ended with a supermodel-led protest, including the likes of Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne, and Gisele Bündchen, holding signs that read “Be Your Own Stylist.” The front row was equally star-studded with everyone from Alexa Chung to Kris Jenner front row.

Click through the gallery above for highlights from the show including the full roster of who was sitting front row to the “it” accessories from the collection, and a closer look at the show’s incredible Parisian-inspired set.