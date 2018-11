Chanel Spring 2014: Karl Lagerfeld Walked a Whopping 106 Looks Down The Runway

In what might just be the biggest collection that’s walked all of Fashion Month, artistic director Karl Lagerfeld walked 106 looks down the catwalk for Chanel’s Spring 2014 collection. And, as might be expected from such a long lineup, there was plenty of variety.

There were, of course, classic Chanel silhouettes, suiting, and fabrications, with Coco’s beloved black-and-white motif dominating the first half of the collection, but then, Karl took a turn toward a more colorful palette, walking dresses and separates any girl would want to pack on a beach vacation. Lagerfeld once infamously said, “What I do Coco would have hated. The label has an image and it’s up to me to update it. I do what she never did.” And we think this collection is a prime example of that.

Click through the gallery above to see all 106 looks here!