17 Must-See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

Maggie Griswold
Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

They say the show must go on, and high-fashion runway shows are no exception. Despite the recent passing of creative director Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show proceeded in full-force, and it was a sight to see. The Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 runway show was basically a sartorial winter wonderland. While Paris has hovered around a relatively moderate 53 degrees during PFW, the Chanel show looked like a beautiful snowy day at the most stylish ski resort we’ve ever seen.

Think houndstooth galore, pink, purple and blue hues, winter capes and a few nods to classic Chanel suiting. If our winter 2019 wardrobes look anything close to this, we’ll be thrilled. The show also paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with a moment of silence on the “snow”-covered runway, which was an appropriate end to the Fall/Winter debut.

The entire show was filled with wintry inspiration, and it’s making us not too mad spring is taking forever to arrive. So grab some hot cocoa, pretend you’re in a snow-covered cabin and take in these 17 incredible looks from the Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 show.

shutterstock 10139333b 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock.

1. Cara Delevigne walking Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141633am 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock.

2. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141633be 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

PIXELFORMULA/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock.

3. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685ai 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

4. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685ak 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

5. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685al 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

6. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685am 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

7. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685an 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

8. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685ao 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

9. Marian Jonkman walking Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685ap 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

10. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685aq 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

11. Grace Elizabeth walking Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685at 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

12. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685au 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

13. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685az 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

14. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685bb 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

15. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685bc 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

16. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

shutterstock 10141685be 17 Must See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

REX/Shutterstock.

17. Chanel, Fall/Winter 2019

