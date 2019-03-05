17 Must-See Looks from Karl Lagerfeld’s Last Chanel Runway Show

Scroll To See More Images

They say the show must go on, and high-fashion runway shows are no exception. Despite the recent passing of creative director Karl Lagerfeld, Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show proceeded in full-force, and it was a sight to see. The Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 runway show was basically a sartorial winter wonderland. While Paris has hovered around a relatively moderate 53 degrees during PFW, the Chanel show looked like a beautiful snowy day at the most stylish ski resort we’ve ever seen.

Think houndstooth galore, pink, purple and blue hues, winter capes and a few nods to classic Chanel suiting. If our winter 2019 wardrobes look anything close to this, we’ll be thrilled. The show also paid tribute to Karl Lagerfeld with a moment of silence on the “snow”-covered runway, which was an appropriate end to the Fall/Winter debut.

The entire show was filled with wintry inspiration, and it’s making us not too mad spring is taking forever to arrive. So grab some hot cocoa, pretend you’re in a snow-covered cabin and take in these 17 incredible looks from the Chanel Fall/Winter 2019 show.

