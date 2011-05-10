Chanel Resort 2012: The Best Looks in Antibes

Chanel Resort 2012 walked on the lawn of the Hotel Du Cap-Eden Roc in Antibes on the French Riviera, apparently the super hot spot in the 1920s, not to mention arguably the most expensive hotel in the world. The drop waisted, lace and sequined, totally glam gowns, one-piece bathing suits and tweedy jackets Karl showed would be just the thing for an, ahem, wealthy Jazz-era chick, or this era for that matter.

It was light and pretty and luxe and basically every girl anyone is obsessed with walked it from Abbey Lee to Saskia, Karlie and Lily. The black and white color blocks were textural and refined while the gowns read ethereal and uber feminine, yellow suiting looked fresh and I’m pretty sure I’ll be topping my one-piece with a perfectly tailored boucl come Memorial Day.

The trick though was in that idea of wealth real diamonds, jewels and pearls accessorized every look as if we already didn’t associate Karl with all things luxurious, he reminded us of all the kids now and before us who live the extravagant life in style.

