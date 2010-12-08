Chanel Pre Fall Faves: 10 Best + Clemence

Chanel found its way home to Paris for Pre-Fall last night after 2009’s Shanghai fashion extravaganza at the Grand Palais. The Mtier d’Arts show was meant to create a more intimate atmosphere than China’s 1000 some guests, so instead Karl invited only about 130 of his nearest and chicest. Among them, Diane Kruger, Ines de la Fressange and Clmence Posy, looking especially French and perfectly Chanel in a denim mini, boucl jacket, cream blouse and flat boots Coco would be proud.

Held at the Rue Cambon store, the collection was inspired by the Empress Theodora and the lost culture of Byzantium. Think: 60s lady with a penchant for Istanbul/Constantinople. There was gold and semi precious stones and feathers worthy of a serious empress, but found on swinging suits, pea coats and flared pants, ooh la la. I fell especially hard for a light grey semi-sheer maxi dress with just a hint of that gilded magic. What are you feeling out of our top ten picks?