See 12 Street Style Stars, Actresses, And It Girls In Amazing Chanel Outfits

It’s a yearly tradition that, during the star-studded Tribeca Film Festival, Chanel hosts a chic dinner at iconic lower Manhattan restaurant The Odeon. The event always draws a veritable “It “parade of chic gals like Alexa Chung , Atlanta de Cadenet, Italian fashion editor and street style star Giovanna Battaglia and model Joan Smalls.

This year’s dinner was no exception, as Chanel impresario Karl Lagerfeld pulled out all the stops when it came to dressing his chic VIPs. And—for rabid fans of the French fashion house—there’s plenty to swoon over, as every Chanel staple is represented, including the brand’s trademark tweed and quilted bags.

For a look at the impossibly chic ladies who stepped out to support Chanel (not exactly a hardship!), click through the slideshow above!