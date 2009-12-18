Chanel News: Workers Picket for Higher Wages (And 14 Tips for Getting that Raise)

A couture catastrophe in Paris has the House of Chanel experiencing some financial difficulties amongst a specific range of employees who feel they are being underpaid. A group of about 200 employees demonstrated outside of Chanel’s Neuilly-sur-Seine-based headquarters Thursday over their current salaries, demanding an immediate 2.5 percent increase in wages.

Obviously, in light of the situation, Chanel executives were astounded by employee outrage and are proposing a 1 percent salary increase as well as a renewal of all workers benefits. As expected, Chanel never disappoints–whether it be on or off the runway, making us adore their altruistic and classy way of handling business.

Because everyone could use a raise, here are 14 tips that will ensure that you succeed in your financial endeavors:

1. Go Above and Beyond

Never just expect a raise for “just doing your job.” That’s what you were hired for and is the minimum expected from you. Going above and beyond requires much more–not only do you have to be excellent at your position, but you also have to prove that you can handle much more then just the expected daily tasks.

2. Bartering

If you’re already considered extremely valuable to the company and have gotten other job offers that pay more, use it to your advantage. If you love the company you work for and they love you back, your boss will surely do whatever he/she can to keep you, which most likely means a raise in your salary.

3. Become Invaluable

Carve out a niche for yourself within the company that you work for–show them how talented you are and why no one else can do as good a job as you can. This will gain the respect and trust of your fellow employees and boss who will surely notice your passion for the job and perfection in your work.

4. Arrive Early

Getting to work on time isn’t enough–again, that’s what is expected of you. Arriving early will give you an upper hand and show how serious and enthusiastic you are about what you do. Trust us, it won’t go unnoticed.

5. Leave Late

As well as coming early, staying late to get ahead has the same effect. Your employer will appreciate all of your efforts, which will make you a star employee.

6. Build Relationships

It’s not enough just to do you work well and go home at the end of the day–you must form relationships within your workplace. Being well-liked by your co-workers and bosses will go a long way and have a more lasting effect. You don’t want to be the person who nobody remembers if and when you choose to move on.

7. Be Informed

This is an extremely pertinent and necessary step in the office. Know what is going on around you–you must make it a point to know exactly what you are doing, but more importantly–why you are doing it. Also try and understand the inner-workings of every other department in the office. Take note, because everything is connected.

8. Volunteer

This opportunity never fails to present itself no matter what your career is. Take advantage and be first on the list to volunteer and remember it’s the little as well as the big things that count.

9. Have a Voice

Speak up–don’t become mute within your office just because you feel you aren’t senior enough. Your ideas are important, so make sure to participate in team meetings–your employer will notice that you are thinking and applying your skills to better the workplace.

10. Communicate

Be proactive and communicate with companies that you depend on for exposure, finances, and relationships. Doing this will always make your bosses happy.



11. Outreach

No matter where you work, outreach is always an important factor. Spread the word about what you’re doing to friends, family, and acquaintances. The more hype the better, and remember to always “win the crowd!”

12. Represent

Remember, whether you are inside or outside of the office, your voice and image represent your employer. Keeping up your positive reputation will automatically reflect well for your company.

13. Composure

Remain professional and keep composure; losing your temper in a working environment isn’t appropriate. Prove to your employers that your boat isn’t easily rocked, and they will know you can handle anything.

14. Presentation

Lastly, your personal presentation says a lot about who you are and what you think of yourself. Always come to work well dressed and perfectly groomed so that your co-workers and bosses know you mean business. By doing all of this, you’ll prove that you’re a shoe-in for that highly coveted raise that you now deserve!

[WWD]