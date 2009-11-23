Chanel News: New Boutique Opens in Shanghai

Thanksgiving week is supposed to generate pre-holiday excitement, evoke warm family feelings, and allow all, even our fellow fashionistas to loosen their Hermes belts for a little turkey loving.

Hm, well, here’s something else to chew on: come November 25, Chanel is unveiling their newest boutique in Shanghai…because Karl would steal Thanksgiving’s thunder.

The boutique is set to open in posh hotel The Peninsula, under Architect Peter Marino, who stole inspiration for the store’s interior from Coco Chanel’s private Parisian home. Marino says “the idea was to give this new boutique a residential feel by combining hand-picked art, antiques and other objects with a refined store decor.” This includes original artwork a la famed French artist Jean-Michel Othoniel commissioned by Chanel to display in the store.

Naturally, Karl didn’t stop there. In honor of the boutique’s opening, he’s designed several pieces that will only be sold in the new Shanghai boutique. Just think classic flap bags, metal CC emblems, and lots of red and gold tweed; all equipped with exclusive “Karl Lagerfeld Shanghai” labels.

Take a look at some pictures from the collection below: