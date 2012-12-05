Everything You Need To Know About The Chanel Metiers D’Art Pre-Fall 2013 Fashion Show

Yesterday, Chanel debuted its highly anticipated Pre-Fall 2013 collection in Scotland. There’s plenty to be said about the collection, which seemingly had even the iciest of editors melting in the palm of Karl Lagerfeld’s hand (despite the fact that it was snowing). So, what was all the fuss about? Read on to get the scoop on everything you need to know—from who was sitting front row, to how much it really costs to pull off a Chanel fashion show.

What Metiers D’Art Means: The phrase Metiers D’Art isn’t just a fancy way of distinguishing the collection. Basically, it signifies that that an atelier skilled in the art of craftsmanship worked on the collection, using specific textiles and knits.

How Much The Show Cost: The complete spectacle is rumored to have clocked in at around £2 million (that’s a cool $3,220,149).

Who Sat Front Row: This particular front row was devoid of certain typical A-list regulars, but socialite (and sister to model Cara) Poppy Delevingne was in the house, as was Brit man-about-town Otis Ferry, while Americans like Harper’s Bazaar contributor Derek Blasberg and style blogger Leandra Medine, aka The Man Repeller, also represented.

Location: Scottish Linlithgow Palace, better known to history buffs as the birthplace of Mary, Queen of Scots. The sprawling castle is slightly in ruins from various attacks throughout the centuries, which only added to the ambiance and authenticity.

Inspiration/The Clothes: Where to begin! Wildly influenced by the history of the historic castle and also by Coco Chanel’s time spent there with her lover, the Duke of Westminster, Lagerfeld told Style.com that the collection evoked “Barbarian romance.” While some signature Chanel details were present such as classic tweed jackets, they took a backseat to styles evoking distinct Scottish heritage like knitwear produced by Scottish mill Barrie, argyle, plaid and Fair Isle patterns, all of which eventually gave way to luxurious, floor-length white gowns that could have easily been raided from Queen Mary’s closet.

Models Who Walked: The front row may have been a less than thrilling, but the catwalk made up for it. Classic supermodel (and Scot) Stella Tennant strutted alongside “It” model of the moment Cara Delevingne, as well as Jaime Bochert and Brad Kroenig, who walked with his adorable four-year-old son, Hudson.

Fun Fact: Guests of the show might have been shivering in the drafty castle if it weren’t for the Chanel blankets that were provided for each member of the audience.

Photo via Style.com