This Week: Chanel’s Little Black Jacket Exhibit Hits New York

Iconic French fashion house Chanel is bringing its traveling exhibit, The Little Black Jacket, to New York City starting this Friday, June 8th, featuring photographs taken by none other than Uncle Karl.

If you’re not already familiar with The Little Black Jacket, the exhibit features a collection of over 100 black and white photographs snapped by Mr. Lagerfeld, starring the crème de la crème from the fashion, music and art worlds wearing a classic, black tweed jacket from the fashion powerhouse — all styled by Karl’s BFF, Carine Roitfeld. The exhibit previously debuted back in March in Toyko, and was followed a few days later by an online debut on the exhibit’s official website.

Chanel fans will be able to see the Jacket exhibit in the Big Apple from June 8th to June 15th over at 18 Wooster Street in the city’s gallery-filled SoHo neighborhood, open from 12 PM to 7 PM each day.

To see what we’ll be in store for this week, check out this little teaser for the exhibit courtesy of the classy folks over at Chanel: