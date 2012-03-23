CHANEL Launches An Online Gallery Featuring Kanye West, Alexa Chung & A Whole Bunch Of Ridiculously Stylish Folks

Earlier this week, French maison CHANEL headed out to Tokyo to celebrate the fashion house’s latest exhibit called The Little Black Jacket. Shot by King Karl with some help from son amie Carine Roitfeld, the exhibit features over a hundred (113 to be exact) black-and-white photographs featuring familiar faces from the art, music and fashion worlds.

CHANEL kicked off the exhibit by hosting a private event earlier this week in the Japanese capital, where guests included Sarah Jessica Parker, Alice Dellal, Saskia de Brauw (all of whom are featured in the exhibit), and of course Carine and Karl.

If you didn’t manage to get an invite to the party like most of us, those of you in Tokyo can check out the exhibit from March 24th to April 15, 2012 over at G-Bldg, Minami Aoyama, Minami Aoyama 5-4-48 in Minato Ku, Tokyo.

For those not in Tokyo, CHANEL has put up images from the exhibit in an online gallery accessible to anyone from anywhere (well, except maybe China). Head over to http://thelittleblackjacket.chanel.com/ to see images of a whole bunch of stylish folks, including–get ready–Carine Roitfeld, Alexa Chung, Leigh Lezark, Kirsten Dunst, Daphne Guinness, The Fanning Sisters, The Richards Sisters, Elizabeth Olsen, Georgia May Jagger, Alexander Wang, Riccardo Tisci, Sofia Coppola, Joshua Jackson (yes, really), Joan Smalls, Theophilus London (who also made it onto our 50 Most Stylish New Yorkers list) and one Anna Wintour, who poses with her back to the camera which makes us think that she might have broken her sunglasses on the way to the shoot.

Nice one, Anna–nice.

Oh, and did we mention that Kanye West is in the exhibit as well?! Mr. 808 and Heartbreaks did pose for Karl as well, wearing the classic black jacket, looking very, very ladylike.

Who knows–maybe we’ll see some CHANEL-esque jackets during Kanye’s next Paris Fashion Week showing?

Photo by Delphine Achard