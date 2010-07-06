Chanel Launches Model-Turned-Actress Careers? Features Abbey Lee And Dree Hemingway In New Film

Karl Lagerfeld‘s obsession with male model Baptiste Giabiconi continues in the Kaiser’s latest piece of camera work, but this time Abbey Lee and Dree Hemingway get taken along for the ride. In their non-speaking acting roles (yikes, we suppose models really are just mannequins?), the two models of the moment show off pieces from Chanel’s pre-Fall 2010 collection as they arrive back at their high class hotel from a serious shopping spree. What with all the running and looking behind their shoulders with exaggerated expressions, we’re not convinced that Dree and Abbey have what it takes to be the next models-turned-actresses, but that didn’t stop us from drooling over all those Chanel bags in one room.

Let us know what you think of the short film above in the comments!



Dree Hemingway in Lagerfeld’s latest film work.

Related: The Best, Worst And Completely Cheesy Perfume Commercials