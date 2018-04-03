Chanel Under Fire for Featuring Kaia Gerber, 16, in ‘Barely Dressed’ Campaign

Kaia Gerber, the teenage daughter of Cindy Crawford, is on the top of modeling world, with jobs for Versace, Alexander Wang, and Yves Saint Laurent under her belt. But not everyone is pleased with her work. Recently, the 16-year-old model was hired by Chanel to front its SS18 handbag collection. But instead of praise, the campaign was met with an onslaught of criticism—largely for Gerber’s age and the way she was dressed.

The picture, taken by Chanel’s head creative director Karl Lagerfeld, featured Gerber in a thigh-skimming tweed skirt reclining on a couch in Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s iconic Parisian apartment. “Kaia Gerber embodies the new handbag campaign. This iconic setting at 31 rue Cambon provides a continuous inspiration to the House,” Chanel captioned the picture on Facebook.

After the campaign launched, Chanel, almost immediately, came under fire for choosing Gerber as its face. Many critics accused her of being “too young” for how she was dressed and posed in the picture. Likewise, several others had a problem with the way that Gerber was styled, calling the styling “barely dressed.” Some even took issue with Gerber’s body, calling her “underweight” for the way her limbs look in the photo.

Though a majority of the critics admitted that Gerber is a “beautiful girl,” the overwhelming consensus was that she wasn’t old enough to star in the campaign. A few Facebook comments included:

“Seriously? A 16 year old? What exactly are you promoting?”

“She is a beautiful girl. A beautiful girl. Too young.”

“It is no doubt that she’s a beautiful young lady…Too young, too barely dressed as a 16 year old in Gabrielle Chanel owned apartment. I am curious what will be Gabrielle Chanel’s reaction??!!”

However, not all opinions about the campaign are negative. Many countered the criticism, claiming that there is “nothing erotic” about the campaign. Others suggested that critics “lighten up,” as Gerber is simply relaxing on a couch and not seducing. “Nothing erotic about this picture,” one commented. Another added, “People really need to lighten up…..shes just relaxing.

As of yet, Chanel hasn’t responded to the controversy.