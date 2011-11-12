Chanel Iman, Emma Stone & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

All we can say this week is: holy jewel-toned elegance, batman! Our beloved fashionably-inclined starlets and models dug deep into their old Hollywood archives this week and came up with some of our favorite looks yet. From Coco Rocha‘s sultry Zac Posen dress to Blake Lively‘s playful Versace mini, there is plenty of glammed-up style to go around.
Click through the slideshow above for our top 10 picks of the week and let us know who’s rocking your favorite look in the comments section below!
Lea Michele steps out with star power in a sequin and crystal embellished Jenny Packham dress.
Stephanie March captures casual chic in bright red skinny jeans and a fabulous furry vest.
Coco Rocha is positively regal in this deep blue Zac Posen gown.
Jokester Kristen Wiig looks seriously stylish in a black ensemble and stunning statement necklace.
Kristen Cavallari looks marvelous in her Mimi Plange mini.
Freida Pintos white, beaded-bodice Antonio Berardi gown gives elegance a touch of edge with structured shoulders, an armor-esque front panel, and cutout details.
Form-fitting and sleek, Chanel Iman looks sultry and sophisticated in this red-hot frock.
Blake Lively does black and white right in a little Versace dress and a well-tailored blazer.
Ashley Madekwe creates just the right combo of sweetness and sass wearing a simple white chiffon button-up blouse paired with a purple leather skirt and contrasting yellow clutch.
Emma Stone goes bold in a tangerine-toned chiffon gown from Carvens spring 2012 line.