Is Chanel Planning to Make Headphones?

When you consider the fact that creative director Karl Lagerfeld filled the grocery store that set the scene for Chanel’s Fall 2014 runway show in Paris last week with kitschy things like Chanel-branded mouth wash, Coca-Cola cans, and other mundane products, it seems abundantly clear that he’s interested in stepping beyond traditional clothing and accessories. And a recent series of Instagram photos has us suspecting headphones might be on the horizon for the luxury brand.

Hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz posted several pictures of himself, Lagerfeld, and a few other folks wearing Chanel-branded over-the-ear headphones. The cans boast classic Chanel features, like black quilted leather and the iconic interlocking Cs.

Swizz captioned the photos “HISTORY HAS JUST BEEN MADE!!!!” and “Today was Epic 🙌 @karllagerfeld @b_giabiconi Chanel X Monster #chanel #monster #paris #makinghistory #imjustgettingstarted I would like to thx my Monster team for working endless hours on perfecting this moment.”

Does this mean a line of Chanel x Monster headphones are headed our way? We certainly hope so, but we fully expect them to come at a hefty price: when Alexander Wang teamed up with Beats for headphones last fall, they retailed for a pretty $450. We can’t see the Chanel cans going for any less than $1,000.

Check out a couple more shots of the headphones below, and tell us: would you drop serious cash to own a set of limited-edition Chanel headphones? Sound off below!