Chanel Haute Couture Roars Down The Runway: Frocks, Color And Statement Coats For Fall 2010

If there’s one designer who knows how to play the luxury fashion game, you could confidently say Karl Lagerfeld has a certain type of enviable reign at Chanel. This is due partly at least to the Kaiser’s party manners. From giant icebergs imported from Scandinavia to the lion king theme taken literally for this haute couture Fall 2010 collection, Lagerfeld surely knows to how to entertain his coterie of moneyed ladies.

And nowhere is the moneyed class (here, taken to the budgetary limits) single-handedly quite so important as couture. Who else could afford custom, hand-stitched metallic embroidery, booties draped with strands of pearls and gilded pliss accents? What us mere plebes with modest budgets can take away are some notable trends: empire waistlines (some that looked the pubescent side of girlish), gorgeous swingy coat dresses, hemlines that hit mid-calf and color. Lovely hues like a deep cobalt and rich lipstick reds were heavy in the rotation and the collection was noticeably low on black. While that may not dampen women committed to black-on-black circa ’90s Rei Kawakubo, the rest of the fashion flock surely took note.

All photos: Imaxtree

