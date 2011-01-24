Chanel Haute Couture Preview, Don’t Call Karl An Intellect

Just weeks after presenting his acclaimed short film, “Window World,” Karl Lagerfeld finds himself back in front of the camera amid preparation for Chanel’s spring Haute Couture show later this week. The Chanel Couturier himself sat down with the Telegraph’s Hilary Alexander to discuss his recent and likely short-lived penchant for the color blue (it looks better on TV), his lack of punctuality, and his refusal to discuss anything that would make him look like an intellect. In usual Karl fashion, he dons a pair of dark sunglasses, a dapper suit and his ever-so-charming accent. Swoon!