StyleCaster
Share

Chanel Haute Couture Front Row: Pretty But Where’s Blake?

What's hot
StyleCaster

Chanel Haute Couture Front Row: Pretty But Where’s Blake?

Kerry Pieri
by
Chanel Haute Couture Front Row: Pretty But Where’s Blake?
5 Start slideshow

Would you wear denim to a Haute Couture show? Where is Blake Lively? The pressing questions for Chanel Haute Couture’s arrivals are so pressing.

Just think: you have access to the entire Chanel archives (pretty much) in which to put together an ensemble worthy of impressing that “non-intellectual” designer Karl Lagerfeld. Diane Kruger went classic in head to toe embellished beige, Lou Doillon opted for a dress that is simply awesome and Alexa Chung continued the bowties aren’t just for boys look.

Click through to see the ladies, and try not to hold your breath until we put the whole show up.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 5

Diane looks just lovely, and that color is not easy to work.

So cute, but sometimes do you feel like Alexa's just trying to make it onto the trend page?

I love, love this dress, it's simple, yet Lou still looks badass. How? Just how?

To answer the question, I wouldn't wear denim to a Chanel HC show, but I'm not Vanessa Paradis, nor do I get to live with Johnny Depp.

It's a little bo-ring, but I do love navy, so OK Kirsten, I'll take it.

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Is Tom Ford America’s Next Top Male Model?

Is Tom Ford America’s Next Top Male Model?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share