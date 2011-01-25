Chanel Haute Couture Front Row: Pretty But Where’s Blake?

Would you wear denim to a Haute Couture show? Where is Blake Lively? The pressing questions for Chanel Haute Couture’s arrivals are so pressing.

Just think: you have access to the entire Chanel archives (pretty much) in which to put together an ensemble worthy of impressing that “non-intellectual” designer Karl Lagerfeld. Diane Kruger went classic in head to toe embellished beige, Lou Doillon opted for a dress that is simply awesome and Alexa Chung continued the bowties aren’t just for boys look.

Click through to see the ladies, and try not to hold your breath until we put the whole show up.