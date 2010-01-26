StyleCaster
Chanel Haute Couture: First Images!

Chanel Haute Couture: First Images!

The first images of Chanel’s Haute Couture collection have been released, and what can we say — Karl Lagerfeld has done it again.

The couture collection featured ultra-dainty silhouettes mixed with seriously metallic textiles. Silver played a major role at this morning’s show in Paris — from the shoes, to the hair, to the fabric choices, and down to the tiniest embellishments each model (including Lara Stone) flashed as she came down the runway. Lady GaGa-inspired hair and gorgeous jewelry amplified an already stunning show.

We’re not the only ones obsessed with Lagerfeld’s perfectly pretty collection — it has everyone buzzing:

“Gorgeous Chanel HC show, cloud pastel tones, new silk-satin shifts, new stitching method that erased seams,” tweeted fashion critic Cathy Horyn of the New York Times.

“I loved my second dress for Chanel!!!” tweeted model Heidi Mount, who walked in this morning’s show.

“First look at Chanel is shorts. Shorts! At couture! The hair is very Victorian Daphne Guinness meets Mickey Mouse. With a sparkled bow,” tweeted writer Derek Blasberg.

Check out some of the looks from Chanel’s Haute Couture Collection below.

