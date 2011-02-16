Chanel Hangs with the Cool Girls

It’s official, being a Beauty Ambassador is the best job ever. Why’s that? Because it is as glamorous and as ambiguous as you can get.

Christian Dior was the first to create the Beauty Ambassador concept- starting with Tinsley Mortimer and then moving on to Harley Viera-Newton last August. And thus it became that Beauty Ambassador was the official title for being the coolest girl in school.

Chanel has continued this wave, naming five new ambassadors to their team: Jen Brill, Poppy Delevigne, Vanessa Traina, Leigh Lezark, and Caroline Sieber.

I am still very curious as to what the job description entails, but I imagine it includes wearing Chanel and drinking champagne. Tough job indeed.

[StyleFile]