Chanel Front Row: Alexa, Clemence, and Feathers

At first look, the Chanel runway is looking all mysterious and apocalyptic, but outside the show, the girls were mostly kicking it in Spring ready looks on a sun soaked Parisian day. They’re wearing Chanel and nobody did their hair. Blake, as expected, was a no show, but Emma Roberts may be angling to take her place.
Click through for some Americans, Brits, and Parisians in Paris!
Photos: Marc Piasecki, WireImage
Is Emma Roberts in line to be the next Chanel ambassador? This feathered, tweed, little blue dress looks ridiculously cute on her. So, maybe?
Leigh Lezark is sort of like Emma's feathered Black Swan counterpart. I dig her mood vibe and long coat.
Clemence Poésy is super classic in a bouclé jacket with black mini.
Alexa Chung went kind of Victorian in a puff sleeve mini paired with black tights, flats and a Chanel clutch. I don't love it, but maybe she does...