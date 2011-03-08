Chanel Front Row: Alexa, Clemence, and Feathers

At first look, the Chanel runway is looking all mysterious and apocalyptic, but outside the show, the girls were mostly kicking it in Spring ready looks on a sun soaked Parisian day. They’re wearing Chanel and nobody did their hair. Blake, as expected, was a no show, but Emma Roberts may be angling to take her place.

Click through for some Americans, Brits, and Parisians in Paris!

Photos: Marc Piasecki, WireImage