See Chanel’s Fall 2013 Ad Campaign, Shot by Karl Lagerfeld

If Chanel’s Fall 2013 ad campaign is to be believed, Karl Lagerfeld is obsessed with a few things right now: defying gravity, knitting, and thigh-high latex boots.

The campaign, which was released today via the French label’s Twitter and Facebook profiles, stars models Ashleigh Good, Chiharu Okunugi, and Soo Joo Park in what we assume is a futuristic fashion space station, where they float around in looks from the Fall/Winter 2013 campaign and spend their time knitting and posing.

A highlight of the image is that boot. Two of the three models wear thigh-high latex boots with studs lining the soles; we’d be lying if we said that’s not a dream shoe in a nutshell. Whose scarf do we have to knit to get a pair of those?