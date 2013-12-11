Chanel Does Dallas: See the Best Wild West-Inspired Looks

If you never thought you’d see Parisian brand Chanel host a runway show in Dallas, Texas, you’re probably not alone. But that’s just what happened last night: creative director Karl Lagerfeld brought a horde of models, plenty of tweed, and a few bedazzled pistols with him when he presented the house’s Metiers d’Art Pre-Fall 2014 collection at Dallas’ Fair Park.

The Metiers d’Art collection is something the Chanel brand does annually; basically, it signifies that that an atelier skilled in the art of craftsmanship worked on the collection, using specific textiles and knits. Last year, the collection focused on Scottish tartan plaids; this year, it’s an homage to the grandeur of the Wild West, featuring plenty of denim, cowboy hats, and Native American-inspired (but interlocking “CC” bedecked) feathers.

