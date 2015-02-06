Shop Chanel’s Most Incredible Cult Runway Bags Right Now

Scroll To See More Images

Sure, Chanel’s quilted 2.55 bag is one of the most coveted items in the world, but in the fashion community, it’s the label’s rare, quirky runway styles that are the truly “It” Chanel bags to own. If you’ve ever cruised the street style shots from Paris couture week or any of the global fashion weeks, you’ll also know that owning one of these cult bags is a sure-fire ticket to getting yourself snapped by any passing photographer.

But how does one find these bags? They’re nearly impossible to spot in a retail setting, and even trickier to snag online. Starting today, however, you can be one of the people spotted carrying some of Chanel’s most “look at me” bags — if you’ve got about $10,000 to spare that is.

Right now, high-end online retailer Moda Operandi is hosting one of the most jaw-dropping Chanel bag trunk shows of all time, featuring a selection of obsessed-over bags from the label’s runway shows, as well as other limited-edition items that are no longer in production.

Yes, there’s the “Lait de Coco” bag that’s shaped like a milk carton; yes, there’s also the cult “Lego” clutches; and yes, there’s also a bag shaped like a gasoline tank (from a Dubai runway show!). No, they are not cheap.

Check out some of the most spectacular bags in the collection below, and head over to Moda Operandi to shop (or gawk at) them all!

Chanel “Lait de Coco” goatskin minaudiere, $7,500 at Moda Operandi

Chanel fuschia pink Lego clutch, $14,500 at Moda Operandi

Chanel No. 5 Perfume Bottle evening bag, $14,750 at Moda Operandi

Chanel Limited-Edition “Oh My Boy” Graffiti bag, $6,500 at Moda Operandi

Chanel Runway Pearl minaudiere, $18,500 at Moda Operandi

Chanel Runway Dubai by Night Gas Tank minaudiere, $18,500 at Moda Operandi

Chanel Nude Pink Quilted Calfskin Medium Boy Bag, $5,450 at Moda Operandi

Chanel Limited-Edition Pearlized Black Lego Clutch, $17,850 at Moda Operandi

Chanel Natural Python Mini Classic 2.55 Flag Bag, $5,750 at Moda Operandi