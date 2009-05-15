Chanel Cruises in Venice

Karl Lagerfeld showed his Chanel Cruise 2010 collection yesterday in Venice. Karl kept the audience waiting on the beach on Lido so that the show could begin exactly at sunset. The atmosphere definitely paid off- with the darkening night sky, ocean air, and ghostly styling the models looked like beautiful apparitions from another era.

My favorite detail has to be how Karl integrated classic Venetian details into the accessories. One pair of sunglasses is modeled off a classic Venetian mask while another is styled after the pair that Peggy Guggenheim, a longtime resident of Venice, made her signature style.

