Chanel Cruise Party Pics, ADAM Give-Away

I am an advocate of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger.



SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Ever what a Chanel party in the South of France is like? Judging from these pics featuring Alexa Chung, Rachel Bilson and Poppy Delevigne, they’re pretty awesome. (Purple-Diary)

J. Crew launches today on Mr. Porter, it’s accompanied by an editorial featuring the head of mens design, Frank Muytjens. Could he be more dapper? (Mr.Porter)

ADAM is doing a month-long series of giveaways from his Facebook page with outfits hand-picked by the designer, Adam Lippes get involved by liking on FB what you like in real life. (Adam Facebook)

When asked about street style blogs, Giovanna Battaglia had this to say: “Its flattering. Thank god there were not these blogs ten years ago when I was doing crazy things. Of course your style evolves with your lifestyle, like when I was working with more Dolce & Gabbana, for instance, I was experimenting with some crazy, crazy, crazy outfits, but that was normal because it was 2000 and everyone had fashion fever. I only had party clothes so I was wearing party clothes during the day. So life slightly changed.” Party girl. (The Cut)

Karl Lagerfeld is publishing the complete archive of Nietzsches writing next year, a twelve volume set in German only. (WWD)

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @ElizandJames I’ll snap one when I get home! RT @styloko @ElizandJames Wow only $35 for a Fendi portfolio, I would love to see a pic. This stuff makes me so jealous.

RT @lindseywixson Chevy Equinox Hybrid or Lexus RX Hybrid? Aw, it’s probably her first car.

RT @refinery29 A look inside Playboy’s club in the ’60s! CHIC http://r29.co/k4Hl9A So Mad Men.

RT @Equipment_FR The real countdown begins. Three days left ’til our blowout warehouse sale! xx http://on.fb.me/hDIjPq Cannot handle that this is only in LA.