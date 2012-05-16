Chanel Cruise 2012/2013 Collection: Go Behind The Scenes In Versailles

Well, the CHANEL Cruise 2012/2013 show has been making quite the splash. With classic tweeds and embellishments twisted with major punk elements, it seems like the entire fashion industry is going gaga for Karl Lagerfeld’s latest work. Although this latest showing may not be as wearable as some of his previous CHANEL collections, it was all fantasy for the entirety of the show as the crowd watched on in dreamy Versailles.

Obviously we have to pop our own bubble and investigate more because we’re nosy and clearly have the urge to figure out just how the show was executed. Fortunately, we came across a video that’s doing just that. So, what’s to expect in the behind-the-scenes snippet from the Telegraph? Lots of eye makeup, Karl’s celebrity gal pals and major street style, bien sûr.

What really did us in was being able to see the collections stroll down the gravel runway and Boy bag ambassador, Alice Dellal pounding away on the drums. But, why should we tell you about it?

Don’t forget to also check out the video off the full collection down below and be sure to tell us your favorite part of the whole pastel-colored shebang in the comments section underneath.