Chanel Couture Front Row: Elle Fanning and Magic

Chanel Haute Couture is like a little magic amongst all of that fashion business like who’s replacing who, who got so many billions of dollars and which designer is calling another designer basically, terribly talentless.
Want a little proof? 13-year old Elle Fanning told WWD, “This is my first-ever fashion show and its the first time Ive been to Paris, so I think this night will be pretty special.” What could be more magical?
Click through to see all of the pretty girls and Karl relish in the glamour.
Photos: Sipa, WWD
Three's not a crowd when it's Vanessa Traina in tuxedo pants, Julia Restoin-Roitfeld in an LBD and Chanel girl Caroline Sieber in a stunning sheer Chanel couture gown with floral appliques.
Girl of the hour, maybe the year, face of Marc Jacobs, Elle Fanning looks lovely in all white Chanel.
Alexa Chung is not one to play it safe. In black and white ruffled Chanel, Chung maintains her fashion girl status.
Milla Jovovich lounges in a brocade skirt and really sick shoes.
Diane Kruger looks like a movie star in Chanel Haute Couture. Gorgeous.
Elisa Sednaoui wears a mod white dress and looks utterly fresh - if not slightly boring.
Do I spy a new Chanel ambassador?
Carine mixes prints like, well, a master.