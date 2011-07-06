Chanel Couture Front Row: Elle Fanning and Magic

Chanel Haute Couture is like a little magic amongst all of that fashion business like who’s replacing who, who got so many billions of dollars and which designer is calling another designer basically, terribly talentless.

Want a little proof? 13-year old Elle Fanning told WWD, “This is my first-ever fashion show and its the first time Ive been to Paris, so I think this night will be pretty special.” What could be more magical?

