Watch: Highlights From Chanel’s Haute Couture Runway Show

Paris Couture Week is in full swing, and the stars turned out in full force to take in Chanel’s show at Paris’ open-air Grand Palais this morning. (Including Rihanna, who wore little more than a flimsy dress, no bra, and plenty of the label’s infamous pearl strands.) Other celebs on-hand included Alexa Chung, Kristen Stewart, and Milla Jovovich, who you can spot in the clip above.

The collection, helmed by the brand’s infamously eccentric artistic director Karl Lagerfeld, is a mix of Chanel’s classic woven fabrics with cocktail party-ready sparkles and jewels. Each model walked with her hair stacked high on top of her head, plenty of dark blush and eye shadow, and midi rings stacked from the tips of their fingers down to each knuckle. The line, Lagerfeld told reporters, is inspired by the concept of change.

“Change is the most interesting thing,” he says in the clip above. “It’s not up to us that the future adapt to our taste. We have to adapt to the change of times. To be in one element and think it exists forever and that there is nothing else, is very boring and very unhealthy.”

Agreed, Karl. Watch the clip above to see the show in all its high-fashion splendor!

Video via Rightster

