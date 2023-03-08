Chance The Rapper’s Net Worth Surprisingly Grew After He Refused To Sell His Music—It ‘Inhibited’ Him From Making A ‘Connection’

Scroll To See More Images

No problem. With a well-defined rap career, Chance The Rapper’s net worth blows everyone away. The Chicago-based rapper has a history of making his music free, but what does he really make from his music?

Born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett in Chicago, Illinois, to politically active parents, Chance the Rapper rose to prominence after he released his mixtape titled 10 Day, on April 3, 2012, after he was suspended from school due to marijuana usage to much local praise. The same year, he was put onto Complex’s 10 New Chicago Rappers to Look Out For. He launched into national stardom when he released his second mixtape Acid Rap and released his first studio album Coloring Book which debuted at number eight on the US Billboard 200 based on 57.3 million streams of its songs. As a new Coach on the hit singing competition show The Voice, Chance gets to mentor the next up-and-coming talent.

So what is Chance the Rapper’s net worth? Read more below to find out.

What is Chance the Rapper’s net worth?

What is Chance the Rapper’s net worth? Chance the Rapper’s net worth is estimated to be around $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth.

At the beginning of his career, Chance the Rapper gained attention by advocating to not sell his music. He told Vanity Fair, “I never wanted to sell my music because I thought putting a price on it put a limit on it and inhibited me from making a connection.” He continued, “After I made my second mixtape and gave it away online, my plan was to sign with a label and figure out my music from there. But after meeting with the three major labels, I realized my strength was being able to offer my best work to people without any limit on it. My first two projects are on places where you can get music for free. With Coloring Book, Apple had it on their streaming service exclusively for two weeks for free—and then it was available on all the places my earlier work is still available on. I make money from touring and selling merchandise, and I honestly believe if you put effort into something and you execute properly, you don’t necessarily have to go through the traditional ways.

When he didn’t sell his music, Forbes put him on their 30 under 30 List of Musicians in 2015. They also reported that he earned $33 million “from touring incessantly and partnering with brands, and his music is incredibly popular on streaming platforms like Spotify, where at least three of his biggest tunes have been played at least 100 million times.”

Though after years of not selling his music, he decided to sell his album The Big Day in 2019 “I think I might actually sell this album. That’s, like, a big step in itself. I kind of hate the fact that I can’t chart, really. I can chart, but the way they have the streaming shit set up is weak as fuck,” he told Complex in 2017. “It’s unfair. 1,500 streams is the equivalent to one [album sale]. Nobody listens to their songs [1,500] times when they buy it—fuck outta here!” He also attributed his major success to streaming, but wanted to change it up in a conversation with Joe Budden. “My shit wouldn’t have debuted at #8 if I hadn’t done [the exclusive deal with Apple Music], my shit would have been #1. There was only one place you could get my shit from. If you know my numbers, I’ve done crazy numbers on live mixtapes and DatPiff. I’ve done crazy numbers on SoundCloud. Imagine if Coloring Book came out and it was on Spotify, and on Tidal, and on Apple Music and on SoundCloud the first day it dropped? I got rid of numbers and money that I got to do that.”

What is Chance the Rapper’s The Voice salary?

What is Chance the Rapper’s The Voice salary? Chance the Rapper made his debut on The Voice in March 2023 as a coach on season 23. While Chance the Rapper’s salary hasn’t been confirmed, The Sun reported that he was expected to make $8 million per season, which is the starting salary for most Voice coaches for their first season.

“My main goal in being on the show is trying to help the other artists bring themselves out in their performances,” he said in an interview with Today. “I want to give people the opportunity to show their identity to tell their story through song and stuff.”

He continued, “It’s not so much about turning them into an artist, but just giving them the platform to be themselves, sing the songs that they grew up listening to — really just present themselves fully and America will love them,” he added. “All the people on my team are great artists and great people.”

What charities is Chance the Rapper involved in?

What charities is Chance the Rapper involved with? A Chicago native, Chance the Rapper founded his own charity Social Works. According to the website, the charity

aims to empower the youth through the arts, education, and civic engagement. Since 2016, SocialWorks has created 5 initiatives that present youth the opportunity to learn and act on their passions. SocialWorks’ programming focuses on education, mental health, homelessness, and performing and literary arts – directly affecting thousands of youth yearly. Through the initiatives, OpenMike, Warmest Winter, Kids of the Kingdom, The New Chance: Arts & Literature Fund, and My State of Mind, SocialWorks hopes to inspire creativity, build dreams, and advocate for youth success in all its forms.”

With the charity, he programmed a special concert for The Special Olympics in 2018. “Overall we’ve been about access, just trying to make sure everyone is given their chance at greatness. And greatness isn’t something segregated,” he told the Chicago Tribune. “When I looked into the history of the Special Olympics, that it started here 50 years ago and how many athletes (in the Special Olympics) we have in Chicago—7,000—I felt we should be a part of it.”

