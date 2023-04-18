Did Chance The Rapper Cheat On His Wife? He Danced Inappropriately With Another Woman

Scroll To See More Images

With a video circulating with him dancing with another woman, many fans are asking: Did Chance The Rapper cheat on his wife?

Chance The Rapper married his wife in 2019 after being in an on-and-off relationship since 2013. They’ve known each other since they were children and they have two kids together Kensli, born 2015 and Marli, born 2019.

In an Instagram post, Chance talked about the importance of being a father and husband and announced that he had to postpone his tour in 2019. “When Kensli was born, I went on tour 2 weeks later and missed some of the most important milestones in her life, but more importantly I was absent when her mother needed me the most,” he wrote at the time. “At this point as a husband and father of two I realize that I can’t make that mistake again. I need to be as helpful and available as possible to my wife in these early months of raising Kensli and Marli. I apologize because I know how many people were counting on seeing me soon, but I hope you’ll understand and forgive me in time.”

So did Chance The Rapper cheat on his wife? Read below to find out.

Did Chance The Rapper cheat on his wife?

Did Chance The Rapper cheat on his wife? Many people on the internet think so. On April 17, 2023, model Mela Millz posted a video on Instagram of herself grinding on Chance the Rapper at a Carnival festival in Jamaica. People on Twitter reacted by accusing the “No Problems” rapper of cheating on his wife. “For clarity. Can we get a zoom in on his ring finger?????” one person replied. Another fan quote tweeted, “Im not even joking when I say I hope his wife leaves him for this”

Other fans defended his dancing by saying that dancing is a cultural norm when celebrating the festival. “Everyone bringing up his wife. Dancing especially at carnival not that deep. You could dance w a stranger and never see em again. Married or not 💀,” one user tweeted. “Another person commented on the original Instagram post, “The fact that so many people asking if he not married just proves to me that Carnival needs to stay a Caribbean event because I can’t.” A fan tweeted, “This is definitely not inappropriate unless he and his wife had a conversation & she didn’t want him to attend. If you attend then you may end up dancing & having fun. That’s the point of the event.”

Who is Chance The Rapper’s wife?

Who is Chance The Rapper’s wife? Chance the Rapper’s wife is Kristen Corley. The two met when they were nine years old. Chance recalled that he fell in love with her at first sight in a long Twitter thread. “My mom worked at a real estate agency with her mom,” Chance recalled in an episode of Ellen. “Her daughters love to dance so they did a choreographed dance at this real estate party that I was at when I was 9. I saw her dancing and I was like, ‘Let’s get married!’”

He went to extreme depth about the moment he saw her dancing to Destiny’s Child. “I really shouldn’t even say locked eyes cause really, I was just staring at her; as she and her girls were conquering this choreography and mastering the art of lip-syncing in a way even the most professional performers have yet to accomplish.”

“This wasn’t the time or the place. Not just because it wasn’t my party, not because it was their moment to dance, not even ’cause I was nervous about dancing in front of folks. It’s ’cause I knew I was gonna marry that girl and I ain’t wanna jump the gun,” Chance said. “So I shook my head with anxiety, moved to the back of the crowd, and never even introduced myself.” He was overjoyed by his accomplishments on his wedding day. “16 years later it’s happening. This weekend is the time, and the place is my wedding,” the Voice coach wrote. “I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

The pair briefly split in 2016 after the birth of Kensli, but they later reconciled. He popped the question in April 2018. He recalled that he was encouraged by Offset to ask his wife to marry him during a 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I met Set at a party at French Montana’s house. We were all in the backyard, and he pulled me to the side, and he told me that [he and Cardi B] had just got married in the backyard,” he revealed. “He was like, ‘Yo, you need to take care of business,’ and I came back home, and I proposed two months later.”

Kristen also founded the clothing brand BOBY and talked about her experiences with post-partum depression. “When I experienced postpartum depression, it was very eye opening and I really had never learned about self-care in that way because I had always been just me doing whatever I wanted,” she told Essence. Then when I became a mom, it really made me have to sit down and be with myself. My body went through so many different changes that I wasn’t really able to understand until I was about a year postpartum, which just means a year after I gave birth was when I started to be like, “Okay, I am struggling and I need help.” Thankfully throughout that whole year, I had amazing mothers who were friends of mine who were moms before, or became moms at the same time. They’re my lifeline. Like I always talk about that.”

In an Instagram post in 2020, Coley also opened up about their imperfect family dynamic. “I hope when you look at us, you don’t see “the perfect family”. I hope you see two imperfect human beings who are doing their best to cultivate a home rooted in Love & Grace,” she wrote. “Marriage is difficult. It would be irresponsible to say otherwise, or give ya’ll the impression that it’s a walk in the park. It forces you to confront A LOT of parts of yourself you didn’t know were there.. especially in this season of being home way more than we’re used to lol but I believe it is worth it, when you both commit to doing the inner work . A reminder to stand in gratitude, for the family we have created. flaws & all 🤎 💛”

