29 Champagne Wedding Dresses for the Bride Who Prefers Off-White

In high school, I was tasked with finding a floor-length white dress to wear to graduation. White gowns were a time-honored tradition at my school—albeit one that left our end-of-year ceremonies looking more like a group wedding or debutante ball than an actual high school graduation.

I struggled in my quest to find the perfect graduation gown. I found myself drawn to simple silhouettes in not-quite-whites—light grays, faded cornflower blues and washed-out blushes—eventually settling on a BCBG dress in a “stone gray” shade. My gown certainly wasn’t as white as my classmates’, but it got the job done.

As someone who’s never been partial to white dresses, I’ve welcomed the wedding industry’s shift away from tradition and toward more unconventional choices—in all arenas, but particularly in bridal gown colors. Various shades of gray, blush and champagne have entered the bridal zeitgeist, making the wedding dress landscape even more interesting and diverse than it was already.

Now, those of us who struggle to find white gowns we love have an entire array of options to choose from, which is both exciting and a little validating. It’s no longer strange to want a wedding dress that isn’t white; these days, it’s actually trendy.

Here, we’ve pulled 29 of the most stunning champagne wedding dresses around for your viewing (or shopping) pleasure. Even better: 19 of these dresses are available for $500 or less.