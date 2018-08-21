29 Champagne Wedding Dresses for the Bride Who Prefers Off-White

In high school, I was tasked with finding a floor-length white dress to wear to graduation. White gowns were a time-honored tradition at my school—albeit one that left our end-of-year ceremonies looking more like a group wedding or debutante ball than an actual high school graduation.
I struggled in my quest to find the perfect graduation gown. I found myself drawn to simple silhouettes in not-quite-whites—light grays, faded cornflower blues and washed-out blushes—eventually settling on a BCBG dress in a “stone gray” shade. My gown certainly wasn’t as white as my classmates’, but it got the job done.
As someone who’s never been partial to white dresses, I’ve welcomed the wedding industry’s shift away from tradition and toward more unconventional choices—in all arenas, but particularly in bridal gown colors. Various shades of gray, blush and champagne have entered the bridal zeitgeist, making the wedding dress landscape even more interesting and diverse than it was already.
Now, those of us who struggle to find white gowns we love have an entire array of options to choose from, which is both exciting and a little validating. It’s no longer strange to want a wedding dress that isn’t white; these days, it’s actually trendy.
Here, we’ve pulled 29 of the most stunning champagne wedding dresses around for your viewing (or shopping) pleasure. Even better: 19 of these dresses are available for $500 or less.
Lombardy Gown
This lace overlay gown lets you wear a white dress—and a champagne one, too.
Lombardy gown, $2,190 at BHLDN
Jovani Lace Ball Gown
A ball gown that'd make Carrie Bradshaw proud.
Jovani lace ball gown, $860 at Neiman Marcus
Alexia Dress
A not-so-average wedding dress for a not-so-average bride.
Alexia dress, $150–250 at BHLDN
Abilene Gown
Deep V, full skirt—can't lose.
Abilene gown, $4,000 at BHLDN
Mac Duggal Off-the-Shoulder Tulle Ballgown
Perfect for your wedding—or any other fancy event imaginable.
Mac Duggal off-the-shoulder tulle ball gown, $398 at Nordstrom
Champagne Wrap Dress
Delightfully simple and incredibly elegant.
Champagne wrap dress, $290 at Etsy
Chantelle Dress
Imagine sashaying down the aisle in this.
Chantelle dress, $308 at BHLDN
Galvin Pandora Silk-Satin Halterneck Gown
A super sophisticated look for the super chic bride.
Galvin Pandora silk-satin halterneck gown, $1,500 at Matches Fashion
Sondrin Gown
Who can resist a little floral appliqué?
Sondrin gown, $3,950 at BHLDN
Aidan Mattox Beaded Gown
The perfect blend of classic vintage and metallic fun.
Aidan Mattox beaded gown, $495 at Neiman Marcus
Liesel Gown
This simple shape lets the dynamic fabric do all the talking.
Liesel gown, $1,090 at BHLDN
Dupioni A-Line Gown
A champagne dress in a timeless silhouette—and it's affordable.
Dupioni A-line gown, $230–270 at Nordstrom
Vince Camuto Sleeveless Embroidered Gown
For the bride who wants to keep things understated.
Vince Camuto sleeveless embroidered gown, $248 at Nordstrom
Anna Skoblikova Champagne Wedding Dress
Think this one's pretty from the front? The detailing on the back is even more exquisite.
Anna Skoblikova champagne wedding dress, $790 at Etsy
Monique Lhuillier Tulle Ball Gown
A wedding dress fit for a queen.
Monique Lhuillier tulle ball gown, $8,995 at Neiman Marcus
Lace Sheath Wedding Dress
Figure-hugging without being too revealing. Covered in lace without being too much. Talk about striking the perfect balance.
Lace sheath wedding dress, $270 at David's Bridal
Aidan by Aidan Mattox Illusion Plunge Gown
Half off and incredibly stunning.
Aidan by Aidan Mattox Illusion plunge gown, $147 at Neiman Marcus
Royal Romance Champagne Dress
Also available in burgundy (in case you're not getting married any time soon).
Royal Romance champagne dress, $122 at Lulu's
Alfred Sung Dupioni Dress
The kind of dress you'd wear to a fancy gala—or, you know, your own wedding.
Alfred Sung Dupioni dress, $280 at Nordstrom
Arden Dress
Covered in sequins so subtle you'd think they were lace.
Arden dress, $250 at BHLDN
Champagne Chiffon Dress
Great for brides and bridesmaids, alike.
Champagne chiffon dress, $130 at Etsy
Carmen Marc Valvo Couture Re-Embroidered Cloqué Gown
Who doesn't want to wear intricately embroidered couture on their wedding day?
Carmen Marc Valvo Couture re-embroidered Cloqué gown, $3,995 at Nordstrom
Glitter Lace Dress
Straightforward and stunning.
Glitter lace dress, $200 at David's Bridal
Plymouth Dress
A bridal gown you could actually wear to someone else's wedding.
Plymouth dress, $280 at BHLDN
Lara Alana Appliqued Organza Ball Gown
For the bride who likes sparkles as much as she likes off-white.
Lara Alana appliqued organza ball gown, $658 at David's Bridal
Sakara Dress
If I owned this delicate dress, I'd probably be frolicking, too.
Sakara dress, $325 at BHLDN
Alfred Sung Cap Sleeve Dupioni Dress
Also available in burgundy, blue, black and pink (just, you know, if you had your eye on it).
Alfred Sung cap sleeve Dupioni dress, $230–242 at Nordstrom
Kincaid Dress
A simple silhouette with statement-making embroidery.
Kincaid dress, $260 at BHLDN
Mischa Dress
Also available in gray for the bride who wants something in a cooler palette.
Mischa dress, $240 at BHLDN
