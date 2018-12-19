11 Champagne Punch Recipes That’ll Make Any Party More Fun

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re thinking about hosting a New Year’s Eve party, I’m willing to bet you’re on the lookout for champagne punch recipes. After all, champagne is pretty much the only New Year’s Eve tradition that everybody agrees on—and punch is a guaranteed way to make any party better.

I’ve been in your shoes—heck, I’ll be in ’em again come December 31—and let me tell you: While technically anything you put in a bowl or pitcher with sparkling wine counts as a champagne punch recipe, that’s no guarantee that said punch will actually taste good. A truly great punch is simple but balanced, with some sour to cut the sweet and enough flavor to keep people coming back for more.

That’s not to say that all champagne punch recipes follow the same formula. The less boozy ones are made with champagne and soda or juice, and are great for getting guests through a long night. Others get a little extra ABV from add-ins like limoncello, triple sec, vodka or gin—they can be lethal, but sometimes that’s just what you need.

The 11 punch recipes below run the gamut from easy-drinking to pretty darn strong, and call for a variety of different fruit and herb mix-ins that set them apart. Mix up one or two before your next party, and save yourself the trouble of being stuck behind the bar all night.

Limeade Champagne Punch

Use whatever fruit you want in this easy limeade Champagne punch. What matters is the can of frozen limeade (remember those?).

Raspberry Limoncello Prosecco Punch

Lemon liqueur adds a little bit of sour and a little bit of sweet to this raspberry limoncello Prosecco punch.

Champagne Punch Bellini

The secret ingredient to these next-level champagne punch bellinis? A big scoop of raspberry sorbet.

Sparkling Fruit Sangria

Sangria isn’t just for summer parties. Use frozen berries and in-season citrus to make this sparkling fruit sangria in the winter months.

Best Champagne Punch

What makes for the best Champagne punch, you ask? TBH, it’s up to you, but this one’s got ginger ale, orange liqueur, cranberries and a little bit of basil to make things extra fancy.

Blood Orange Pomegranate Sparkling Sangria

If you want a NYE punch that features gorgeous winter produce, go for this blood orange pomegranate sparkling sangria.

Winter Champagne Punch with Rosemary Simple Syrup

This boozy winter champagne punch has both sparkling wine and vodka, so it’ll definitely get your party started. Rosemary simple syrup adds an herbaceous note that food snobs will dig, too.

Apple Cider Champagne Punch

When it comes to winter parties, you can’t get much more on-theme than this apple cider champagne punch.

Pomegranate Cranberry Champagne Punch

This sweet pomegranate cranberry champagne punch is made with the eponymous fruit juices, triple sec and champagne. It’s easy to throw together—and even easier to drink.

Gin and Champagne Punch

Wanna kick things up a notch (or two)? This gin and champagne punch is floral, fruity and a guaranteed good time.

Meyer Lemon Drop Champagne Punch

If the sugar rim on this Meyer lemon drop Champagne punch doesn’t sell you, consider the fact that it’s made with three kinds of booze: limoncello, sparkling wine and a little vodka for insurance.