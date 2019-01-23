Champagne Bridesmaid Dresses Are Never a Bad Idea

Scroll To See More Images

Champagne bridesmaid dresses hold a special place in my heart. Because the first bridesmaid dress I ever fell in love with—the first one I could ever consider asking my closest friends to wear en masse—was a champagne bridesmaid dress. And it was cute as hell.

Champagne bridesmaid dresses are endlessly versatile. You can find one fit for any aesthetic, any palette, any destination, any group of bridesmaids. And they’re timelessly chic, too. Color trends may come and go, but champagne endures. Neutrals aren’t the kind of thing that fades from the zeitgeist once their 15 minutes of fame expires; they’ve dominated the sartorial ecosystem for decades, and they’ll continue to do so for decades to come.

Because neutrals go with everything. They complement whatever you pair them with—lifting up the elements they’re combined with, rather than overpowering them. Plus, they’re too subtle to get sick of. (Neons are fun, but—let’s be real—wearing them all day, every day for years on end isn invitation for a migraine.)

And champagne is perhaps the most subtle, the most versatile and the most timeless of the neutral genre. It’s not as bold as black, as bright as white, as earthy as brown or as (potentially) morose as gray. Champagne is warm without being too vibrant, sleek without feeling too sophisticated and dreamy without skewing too romantic. It’s the style equivalent of the “best of both worlds,” except it’s not just the best of both worlds—it’s the best of a whole bunch. And really, what more could you ask for on your big day?

Kimmi Slinky Ruched Bardot Midi Dress, $40 at ASOS

A silhouette sure to stun at any time of year.

Halter Maxi Dress, $151 at ASOS

So pretty your bridesmaids will be thanking you for the excuse to buy such an elegant (and affordable) evening gown.

Evidnt Doll Satin Dress, $78 at Lulu’s

Definitely re-wearable—to like, any party ever.

Belize Dress, $275 at BHLDN

Because champagne bridesmaid dresses and bohemian bridesmaid dresses are far from mutually exclusive.

Majorelle Brie Midi Dress, $238 at Revolve

This one’s veering into gold territory, but it walks the line thoughtfully enough to warrant inclusion.

High Shine Satin Maxi Dress, $46 at ASOS

Imagine a line of these flurrying behind you on your big day—beautiful, right?

John Zack Plunge Front Skater Dress, $79 at ASOS

A flirtier option that’s totally cold weather-appropriate (assuming you pair it with tights, of course).

Michelle Mason Twist Knot Gown, $874 at Revolve

For the bride who can’t decide whether she wants her bridesmaids in short dresses or long ones.

Moon River Tiered Lace Mini Dress, $96 at ASOS

The perfect blend of delicate and edgy.

Chrissy Teigen x Revolve Panang Midi Dress, $60 at Revolve

Timeless shade, timeless textile, timeless silhoeutte.

Barbara Casarola Pleated Midi Dress, $495 at Farfetch

Champagne can totally veer into pink territory when necessary.

Velvet Asymmetric Kimono-Sleeve Dress, $79 at ASOS

Too chic to pass up. And it’s velvet (!!).

Fresna Dress, $230 at BHLDN

A no-fail bridesmaid dress if I’ve ever seen one.

Embellishment Tulle Midi Dress, $47.50 at ASOS

Perhaps the cutest champagne bridesmaid dress of the bunch.

Alexia Dress, $250 at BHLDN

Simple, elegant, stunning—what more could you ask for?

Gloria Coelho Foliage Tulle Dress, $387 at Farfetch

Because a little embellishment can make a huge impact.

Parker Black Vicky Gown, $288 at Revolve

A maxi dress done in a strictly tailored way? We didn’t know such a thing existed, but it’s definitely delightful.

Karina Grimaldi Diana Lace Dress, $215 at Revolve

Sexy without being distracting, your bridesmaids will certainly thank you for the chic—but totally wedding-appropriate—choice.

IRO Wide Dress, $278 at Shopbop

Just sparkly enough.

Michael Costello x Revolve Angelo Gown, $378 at Revolve

If you’re throwing a glam AF wedding, this dress has your name (well, your bridesmaids’ names) all over it. (You can always snag it for yourself and wear it to the rehearsal dinner.)

Black Halo Loxlee Sheath Dress, $262.50 at Shopbop

Fashion-forward without being too dramatic for a wedding.

Bec&Ridge Kaia Dress, $300 at Revolve

This versatile satin gown is too cute.

Majorelle Lulu Dress, $158 at Revolve

Bridesmaid or not, these sleek silhouette is worth adding to your closet.

