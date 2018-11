What: A chambray shift with a tie at the drop-waist and an exposed zipper on the back.

Why: The luminescent denim fabric makes for the perfect palette for a casual day outfit, while the pockets and tie-waist add an element of slouchy chic.

How: We love it styled with brown suede booties and an arm party, but mostly we love how it can pretty much be worn with any number of colorful accessories. Your outfit is your oyster!

Carrie Dress, $98; at Fossil