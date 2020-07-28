Here’s What All Those “Challenge Accepted” Selfies On Instagram Are About

My Instagram homepage is usually a pretty balanced combination of the following: mid-size fashion inspiration, skincare flatlays and cute shih tzu puppy accounts. Yesterday, though, it was flooded with “Challenge Accepted” selfies—black-and-white filtered photos of my friends using the hashtags #ChallengeAccepted and #WomenSupportingWomen.

The first few photos I saw were from friends and co-workers, but I soon realized celebs were taking on the trend as well. Khloé Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant, Cindy Crawford and Kerry Washington were just some of the beautiful, strong women making posts on my own IG feed, each accompanied by a caption praising the women they love, their pride in being women and their vows to always lift other women up.

Don’t get me wrong—it’s a sweet sentiment, if a little bit performative. I can’t help but wish there was a more charitable element to these posts. Are the people posting then donating to women-focused charities? Shopping women-owned businesses? Having hard, honest conversations with their female friends? Calling their moms to express love and gratitude? My hope is that in some way, each user accepting said challenge actively goes out and supports other women.

“ Make an effort, however loudly or quietly, to support the women in your life without limits or judgements. ”

To make this challenge a bit more proactive, I’ve rounded up a list of 10 charitable organizations helping women worldwide right now, and I strongly encourage making a donation after filtering your selfie. To be clear, I don’t intend to shame anyone for taking part in what has the potential to be a powerful social media statement. I just ask that you accept the challenge beyond using it as an opportunity to post a great selfie. Not everything needs to be a social media post, and not everyone needs to know publicly what you do in private. Make an effort, however loudly or quietly you like, to support the women in your life without limits or judgements.

If the past few months have taught us anything, it’s that performative activism will get us absolutely nowhere, and to truly support other women, we must be proactive. In addition to the below, you can support one woman in particular right this moment by demanding that the Louisville Police Department arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor and donating to support her family.

1. Women’s Global Empowerment Fund

The Women’s Global Empowerment Fund aims to address inequality by providing women with economic, social and political programs to help them thrive and give them access to new opportunities. You can donate here.

2. Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund

The Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund works to help women who have experienced sexual harassment in the workplace by connecting them to attorneys who can help. You can donate here.

3. Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood is a non-profit organization that provides people in need with reproductive health care. You can donate here.

4. Dress For Success

Dress For Success is an organization dedicated to helping women achieve economic independence by providing resources and professional attire to women seeking careers. You can donate here.

5. Girls Inc.

Girls Inc. is a non-profit organization that strives to guide, inspire and empower young women to help them become strong female leaders within their communities and beyond. You can donate here.

6. Every Mother Counts

Founded by Christy Turlington, Every Mother Counts is an organization that works to ensure the safety of pregnancy and childbirth for all mothers. You can donate here.

7. Women For Women International

Women For Women International is a humanitarian organization dedicated to providing practical and moral support to female war survivors and women in crisis. You can donate here.

8. National Coalition Against Domestic Violence

The National Coalition Against Domestic Violence is an organization that gives voice to domestic violence victims and supports survivors. You can donate here.

9. Black Women’s Health Imperative

The Black Women’s Health Imperative raises awareness regarding Black women’s health and reproductive rights and advocates for health-promoting policies. You can donate here.

10. Girls Who Code

Girls Who Code is an organization working to increase the number of women in computer science by providing girls with free summer programs and after-school clubs to teach them coding and computer skills. You can donate here.