Chalk Boutique Owners Chat on Their Spring Must-Haves

For anyone who was a little overzealous with their spring cleaning, now is the time to start replenishing your closet with new favorites! If you’re residing in or visiting Chicago, an amazing shopping spot is Chalk Boutique which carries an array of both established designers and emerging talent including Giambattista Valli, Chris Benz and Yigal Azrouel. Co-owners and buyers for the Windy City favorite, Sharon Watrous and Carrie Kane, share their picks for the season’s most necessary pieces.

StyleCaster: What are your five favorite spring or summer must-haves?

Sharon Watrous: 1. Ankle booties by Loeffler Randall and Balenciaga. Believe it or not, this is the shoe for spring and summer and you don’t have to worry about the state of your pedicure.

2. Chunky, funky jewelry. M.C.L by Matthew Campbell Laurenza makes some amazing enamel and semi-precious stone pieces that will elevate your denim and rock out your cocktail dress.

3. Raquel Allegra’s repurposed shredded tees. These effortless rock-and-roll pieces go from cocktail to beach cover-up in a flash and never lose their edge (or their comfort).

4. Tre Murano glass rings. Besides coming in mouth-watering colors (the easiest way to inject an ensemble with a pop of color), they feel as smooth as silk while on.

5. Faliero Sarti silk and cashmere lightweight scarves. The luxury scarves offer great texture and are perfect for air-conditioned buildings as well as coverage from the sun.

SC: With figure-flattering belts such a trend, how would you style a statement belt?

SW: We love to style our Meredith Wendell statement belts over a slip dress, topped with an open cardigan.

SC: Let’s say we’re strapped for cash. What’s a more worthwhile investment: shoes or a handbag?

SW: We feel handbags are a more worthwhile investment (though, don’t get us wrong we love our shoes as much as the next fashionista) because they transcend seasons so readily and are investment pieces that never grow old.

SC: What spring/summer trend are you most excited to wear and how will you wear it?

SW: We are so excited to sport our little black ankle booties with sundresses, shorts, miniskirts and boyfriend jeans. These are our new neutral, go-to shoes for almost any occasion.

SC: We love prints, but they’re not always the easiest to wear. Do you have any tips on how to incorporate printed accessories into your spring wardrobe?

SW: Less is more when it comes to styling a look with printed accessories. When paired with classic silhouettes and neutral colors, a printed scarf or belt becomes the perfect accent for completing a look.