Chakrubs Wants You to Extend Your Love of Crystals to Your Masturbation Routine (Seriously)

In recent years, society has pivoted from crystal-skeptical to crystal-obsessed. We’ve lined our bathtubs with pretty rocks, we’ve snapped many a New Age-y flatlay, and some of us have even taken to carrying crystals around in our pockets, hoping they’ll bring us some kind of good luck, or energy, or something. And thanks to a company called Chakrubs, our crystal obsession doesn’t have to end there—now, we can masturbate with crystals, too. You heard me right: Chakrubs is bringing crystal sex toys to the masses, empowering us all to experience crystal-induced orgasms once and for all. (Admit it—you’re curious.)

Chakrubs has all kinds of crystal sex toys on offer—playtime wands, anal plugs, cock rings, yoni eggs and more. While these crystal- and wood-based toys don’t physically vibrate, they reportedly have a vibrational energy that can stimulate your chakras and your clitoris. (Now that’s multi-tasking.) And before we go any further, yes, these New Age-y toys are actually safe to use. Chakrubs are made with 100 percent un-dyed crystals that are cut and shaped directly from the stone (no sketchy chemicals or artificial processes involved). The wooden details are crafted from walnut and/or maple, and are carefully coated with “Lubrosity”—an eco-conscious finish that ensures each toy is smooth, odorless, non-porous, hypoallergenic and body-safe.

So why would someone use a sex toy crafted from crystal and wood? Aside from sheer curiosity, there are a handful of reasons you might want to give these all-natural toys a try.

For starters, Chakrubs are eco-conscious—and ethically produced.

Many conventional sex toys are mass-produced by big corporations that aren’t doing their part to keep our environment clean. Vibrators, anal plugs, and many other sex toys are created from some form of plastic; and while sex toys definitely aren’t the sole cause of plastic pollution or waste in general, huge factories and plastic products definitely aren’t helping.

With Chakrubs, your toys are guaranteed plastic-free (apart from some bubblewrap used in the shipping process) and are created with 100 percent natural ingredients. Plus, these crystal sex toys are designed to “last a lifetime”—meaning no dead batteries, no degrading plastic and no other need to toss out and restock your sex toy collection every so often.

As if that weren’t enough, Chakrubs also ethically sources their crystals from Brazil and contributes to environmentally focused organizations, including the International Institute for Sustainable Development and the Arbor Day Foundation. (Nice work, Chakrubs.)

Chakrubs are also a more natural option than some of the other sex toys out there.

When it comes to putting things in our bodies, the main concern is often: Is this good for us? The same questions arise when we’re talking about sex toys—though dildos don’t tend to come with nutrition facts listed on their labels. (Not-so-fun fact: The sex toy industry isn’t even regulated by the FDA!)

Though the scientific jury’s still out on whether mass-produced sex toys are made with harmful chemicals, whats nice about Chakrubs is that you know exactly what you’re putting in your body. The brand exclusively uses non-porous crystals shaped directly from the “mother-stone,” and they bio-compatibly seal any natural wood products to ensure no splintering will take place. In other words, no more what-exactly-am-I-sticking-in-my-vagina-right-now guessing games—just straight-up crystals, rendered in sex toy form.

Still, there are a couple Chakrubs caveats worth mentioning.

As a crystals skeptic, I’m a little reluctant to accept some of Chakrubs’ claims about their products. I’m not convinced that any dildo—no matter what it’s made from—can “teach the true essence of love,” “foster a generous outlook,” or “release blockages in the heart chakra.” But hey—to each their own, right?

What gets me is that Chakrubs suggests that some of its products are capable of “removing blocks caused by sexual trauma.” While I appreciate the acknowledgment of sexual trauma, claiming that buying a crystal dildo is a magic-wand solution to moving on from sexual trauma—or any trauma, really—feels a step beyond disingenuous. There’s definitely something to be said for how things like masturbation, self-love and healing-based rituals can help someone heal their relationship with their body, or sex, or their past. But reducing it to a single sex toy fails to open up the bigger, more nuanced discussion this topic warrants.

On a far less serious note, the toys are also pricey. This makes sense, given how they’re crafted and sourced, but they certainly fall outside this writer’s budget. In the meantime, you can catch me aligning my chakras with yoga, giving myself an orgasm for free and admiring these stunning dildos from afar. But if you’re not put off by the price-point, scroll down—Chakrubs await.

