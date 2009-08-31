Chairlift Featured in Marc by Marc Jacobs’ Fall Campaign

Chairlift is being featured in the Marc by Marc Jacobs‘ fall collection campaign for Saks 5th Avenue online store. The campaign includes the very attractive members of Chairlift in Marc by Marc Jacobs pieces being hip. From eating tacos to drawing with chalk on rooftops, Chairlift reiterates how Marc by Marc Jacobs is the brand of hipster culture and if you want to be cool, you better buy this stuff at Saks.com right the eff now.

As a part of the campaign, Marc by Marc Jacobs is offering a complimentary download of ten songs for every Marc by Marc Jacobs apparel, shoe, handbag, jewelry or accessory purchase. The list includes: Beach by Mew; Planet Health by Chairlift; Bodies by Savoir Adore; Heavy Gross by Gossip; The Reeling by Passion Pit; Half Asleep by School of Seven Bells; Toxic Crusaders by Deastro; All or Nothing by Au Revoir Simone; Sunlight by Harlem Shakes; and Harmonia by Cass McCombs.

Even if you’re not buying any Marc by Marc merch, you can preview the videos of Chairlift modeling the Marc by Marc line here:

I’m beginning to think that the members of Chairlift are so cool that they always move in slow motion. Everything is cooler and more dramatic in slow motion.

Chairlift’s next show is September 5th at Bowery Ballroom in New York.