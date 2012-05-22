StyleCaster
Grab Your Armor, Ladies: Chainmaille: Medieval Jewelry Is Back In Action

Well, apparently some of our obsessions with Game of Thrones has finally found its way into some of our favorite shops. Chainmaille jewelry — those link inspired accessories you’ve been seeing on the wrists and necks of Hollywood’s heaviest hitters — is totally killing it for spring. No matter what your personal style (or even the size of your wallet), there are loads of options you have to check out. Bracelets, necklaces and even earrings made to resemble the medieval artwork, are totally on the up and up.

The metallic tones work great with any outfit from channeling your inner Charlotte or want to be down right punk. In other words, it’s costume jewelry with a twist, minus the cheaply made factor. Can we say total win?!

Take a peek at the slideshow and you’ll find that they’re all over the place! Pick which style is your fave. Be sure to register as a user to fill us on on your own accessory looks — we want to see!

 

1 of 15

Mesh Wrap Bracelet, $120, at Endless.com

As seen on I Still Love You NYC.

Rosette Diamond Bronze necklace, $65, Chainmaille by MBOI

Copper Elfweave Bracelet, $75, Chainmaille by MBOI

Stella Collar, $458, at Free People

Cluster Necklace, $35, at Bloomingdale's

Multi-Chain Bracelet, $127, at Revolve Clothing

Leather and Mixed Charm Bracelet, $58, at Free People

Pearl Statement Necklace, $82, at Etsy

Multi Torsade Necklace, $250, at Bloomingdale's

Braided Knot Stud Earrings, $32, at Bloomingdale's

Braided Knot Necklace, $68, at Bloomingdale's

Mixed Curb Chain and Chaton Bead Necklace, $250, at Bloomingdale's

Multichain Bracelet, $145, at Bloomingdale's

Necklace, $48, at Etsy

