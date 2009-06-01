Chained to a Koala Tree, Miranda Kerr Bares All

Miranda Kerr (sans clothes) is set to appear on Rolling Stone Australia’s upcoming green issue. Kerr shows her devotion to animal activism by agreeing to the provocative layout.

The green issue focuses on endangered animals and raising environmental awareness. According to eonline.com, Kerr expressed her concern to Rolling Stone when she said, “It’s a sad thing. There are only about 100,000 koalas left in Australia.”

“Something like 80 percent of the koalas’ habitat has been destroyed since Europeans arrived in Australia,” Kerr said.

Miranda Kerr’s cover shoot was based on her desire to shed light on the Koala Foundation’s “No tree, No me” campaign.This is the first time the Victoria’s Secret model has bared it all. Usually she’s just nearly nude…