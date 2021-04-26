Chadwick Boseman’s Mom Inspired Him to Keep His Cancer Private—Meet His Parents

Throughout his life, Chadwick Boseman‘s parents were his biggest supporters. Boseman, who has starred in movies like Black Panther, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods, died on August 28, 2020, after a four-year battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

Boseman’s family confirmed his death in a statement on his Instagram at the time. “It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman,” the statement read. “Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

Boseman is survived by his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, his mother, Carolyn, his father, Leroy, and his brothers, Kevin and Derrick. Since his death, Boseman’s family has kept his memory alive through speeches in honor of his posthumous role in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which earned him Golden Globes and Oscar nominations. Ahead is what we know about Chadwick Boseman’s parents, Leroy and Carolyn.

Who is Chadwick Boseman’s mom, Carolyn?

Boseman was born on November, 29, 1976 to Carolyn and Leroy Boseman. Carolyn worked as a nurse. In an interview with USA Today in 2018, Boseman called his mom the “Queen Mother” and compared her to Angela Bassett’s character, Ramonda. “Miss Bassett came over, Janelle Monáe and Tessa Thompson came over,” Boseman said of the Black Panther premiere, recalling his mother meeting his co-stars.. “She’s the Queen Mother. So she gets to meet everyone..That was my favorite part of the night. For sure.”

Boseman’s agent, Michael Greene, told The Hollywood Reporter in 2020 that his mother was the one who told him to keep his cancer diagnosis private. “[She] always taught him not to have people fuss over him,” Greene said. “He also felt in this business that people trip out about things, and he was a very, very private person.”

Boseman told BET in 2018 that he often had his parents visit him on the set of movies like Black Panther and 42. “It’s an experience where if you have your mom and dad with you, you want them to experience this thing,” he said at the time.. “It’s something that connects you to who

Who is Chadwick Boseman’s dad, Leroy?

Leroy, Boseman’s father, worked in the textile industry. Boseman told The New York Times in a past interview that watching his father work late-night shifts as a kid inspired his own work ethic. “Whenever I work a particularly hard week, I think of him,” he said. Boseman’s told Heat in 2019 about the career moment that made his dad the most proud.

“I think the first time and probably the most meaningful time he did that was after he saw Get on Up,” Boseman said. “He was standing beside me, and he actually just came out and said, ‘Hey, I’m proud of you.’ So that would probably be the one that starts to bring a little bit of a tear to my eye.”

Though Boseman’s parents were frequent visitors on sets, Boseman recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2017 that his father that wasn’t a fan of the stunts he had to do in the film. “You can’t do that no more. You’re going to be hurting in your body!” Boseman recalled his dad telling him. He also joked that the director limited the stunts to 15 takes due to his dad’s protests.