Chace Crawford Talks Being A Mama’s Boy & What He Likes On His Hot Dogs

It’s practically impossible not to have a crush on Gossip Girl heartthrob Chace Crawford. After all, the Texas born gentleman is never without a slightly brooding smile on his face and a bit of stubble. Essentially, he’s perfect — and pretty much everyone agrees. If you don’t, then I don’t know what the hell is wrong with you.

While he’s certainly captured hearts as Nate Archibald on the addictive CW nighttime soap, his career has yet to completely skyrocket. But now, with the approaching release of What to Expect When You’re Expecting (which features an outrageous A-list cast including but not limited to Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez and Matthew Morrison), this is all about to change.

Our friends at Young Hollywood caught up with the lovely Crawford in Los Angeles, where he was more than happy to talk about anything: most importantly, what he prefers on his hot dogs. I don’t know why I care about that so much, but I do.

Watch the video below!