These Cooling Sheets Actually Keep Hot Sleepers Cool All Night & They’re On Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re a hot sleeper, you know there’s no feeling as gross as waking up to a puddle of your own sweat. Not have you woken up to a less than pleasant situation, but now you’re forced to clean your sheets and hope it doesn’t leave a permanent stain. Even non-hot sleepers who have experienced the issue can attest that it’s not pretty. That’s why having bed sheets that are breathable and cooling is key. Unfortunately, quality bedding can rack up a hefty price but we’ve done the homework for you and discovered these top-selling sheets from Amazon that are affordable and included in the Prime Day savings.

Available in all sizes from Twin to Full to California King, the CGK Unlimited sheets are super silky soft, look incredible, and keep you cool throughout the night. These are made of the highest quality double brushed microfiber yarns, so you’re in for a restful hotel-level kind of slumber.

One shopper wrote, “I love these sheets so much! They make it so hard for me to get out of bed in the mornings. They are so soft and comfy.”

In this set, you’ll receive two pillowcases, a flat sheet and a fitted sheet.

And if you’re wondering if these are hot-sleeper tested and approved—they are.

“These sheets so soft, and me and my fiancé are both very hot sleepers,” reads one review. They added, “We sleep with 3 fans year around and in the winter we close our bedroom vent. So that was a consideration on the choosing of our sheets. They had to be sheets that keep us cool and didn’t make us more hot. We love these.”

As if things couldn’t get any better, you can snag these bed sheets in an array of 37 different colors. When you don’t have to sacrifice style over comfort, you know you found a winner.

