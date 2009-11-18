CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards Red Carpet

At the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards last night, the red carpet was full of fashion’s hottest names–from models and editors to a plethora of designers including the honorees of the night up for the coveted award. Top models Karen Elson and Jessica Stam posed alongside Gossip Girl’s Jessica Szohr at the event (above). Elson stepped out in an intricate cocktail dress by Rodarte, which in its skunk-inspired colors still managed to look dazzling on the red-haired beauty. Stam, in Yigal Azrouël played blonde bombshell for the night, proving that wearing white can be beautiful no matter what time of year, while Szohr donned a playful Thakoon number from his Spring 2010 collection.

Vogue contributing editor, Lauren Santo Domingo, poses with Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez of Proenza Schouler, wearing one of our favorite looks from their spring 2010 collection.

Model Lily Donaldson looks adorable as usual, wearing jewelry by CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalist Waris Ahluwalia (right).

Doesn’t Anne V‘s Costello Tagliapietra frock kind of remind you of a gorgeous sunset over the NYC skyline? We’re loving it.

Alex Wang took home the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Award last year, so it was only natural that Vanessa Traina pay homage to the designer and wear this classic Wang dress paired with black ankle booties.

StyleCaster favorite Poppy Delevingne (watch her in our recently launched short film “Fly By Night” here), looks effortlessly put together with a blazer thrown over a floral Richard Chai mini dress.

How sweet is Behati Prinsloo? The model (with Subversive jewelry’s Justin Giunta) looks both sexy and sweet in this midnight blue Rag & Bone cocktail dress, which she paired with the ultimate statement necklace–one of our favorite trends for fall.